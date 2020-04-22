Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 22

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 09:57 IST
Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 22

Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday. The lira traded at 6.9800 against the dollar at 0425 GMT, no change from Tuesday's close.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.34% on Tuesday to 97.619,00 points. GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets slipped to two-week lows on Wednesday as the floor fell out from under crude prices, exposing the deep economic damage wrought by the global coronavirus health crisis. CORONAVIRUS

Turkey's confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease increased by 4,611 in the past 24 hours, and 119 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,259, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the country stood at 95,591, the data showed. Turkish will impose a four-day lockdown in 31 cities from Thursday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

CENTRAL BANK POLICY RATE The Turkish Central Bank will hold its monthly monetary policy committee meeting and announce its decision on interest rates (1100 GMT). It is expected to lower its policy rate by 50 basis points to 9.25%, a Reuters poll showed.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce consumer confidence data for April (0700 GMT).

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics

Turkish equities Turkish money

Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks

Forex news All emerging market news

All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun)

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694 - RKI

Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,237 to 145,694, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of new infections accelerating.The reported death toll...

Vietnam increases April white rice exports quota to 500,000 tonnes

Vietnam has decided to raise its white rice exports quota for April to 500,000 tonnes from 400,000 tonnes, the government said on Wednesday.The extra 100,000 tonnes is the rice that had been transported to ports prior to March 24, when the ...

I've got some great years to come: Jordan Nobbs after signing new contract at Arsenal

Arsenal vice-captain Jordan Nobbs ,who signed a new contract with the club said she got some great years to come. Arsenal is my everything now. I think football has overtaken my life since the age of seven, but I think Ive got Arsenal in my...

NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Wednesday, April 22 -Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown NATIONAL BUREAU - Media briefing on COVID-19 situation, 4 pm-Congress briefing at 2 pm-Special story on how group of railway proba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020