Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 22

Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday. The lira traded at 6.9800 against the dollar at 0425 GMT, no change from Tuesday's close.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.34% on Tuesday to 97.619,00 points. GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets slipped to two-week lows on Wednesday as the floor fell out from under crude prices, exposing the deep economic damage wrought by the global coronavirus health crisis. CORONAVIRUS

Turkey's confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease increased by 4,611 in the past 24 hours, and 119 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,259, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the country stood at 95,591, the data showed. Turkish will impose a four-day lockdown in 31 cities from Thursday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

CENTRAL BANK POLICY RATE The Turkish Central Bank will hold its monthly monetary policy committee meeting and announce its decision on interest rates (1100 GMT). It is expected to lower its policy rate by 50 basis points to 9.25%, a Reuters poll showed.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce consumer confidence data for April (0700 GMT).

