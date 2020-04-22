Spanish risk premium rises as bond attracts record demand

Spanish and Portuguese bonds underperformed other European debt on Wednesday as governments ramped up their borrowings to fund stimulus programmes aimed at lessening the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus crisis. However, the issuance comes at a price as the countries among the hardest-hit in the Europe Union by the coronavirus pandemic have to pay a premium to persuade investors to take on more debt than they did before the outbreak.

That meant Spain received orders totalling more than 97 billion euros ($105 billion) for a 10-year bond it is selling through a bank syndicate, the highest level of demand ever for a single-tranche euro zone bond sale. Meanwhile, Portugal sold 1 billion euros of bonds which are due to mature in 2026 and 2030 in an auction.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields rose 11-13 basis points to 1.14% and 1.29%, respectively, pushing up their risk premium over German debt. The sales followed Italy, which raised 16 billion-euros via two bonds, drawing demand of more than 110 billion euros on Tuesday. Its bonds also sold off sharply during the sale, under pressure from a funding tussle between Rome and the EU.

"The ability to flip these bonds onto the ECB is ensuring there is strong demand for this issuance, but with the scale and immediacy of virus-related fiscal pressures leaving sovereigns without the luxury of choosing when to fund themselves, governments are clearly price-takers," Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, said. ROME-EU TUSSLE

Italian yields rose to levels seen before the European Central Bank's emergency bond purchase announcement on March 18 on uncertainty around the EU help Rome would receive to fund its coronavirus stimulus plans. It may take EU countries until the summer or even longer to agree on how to finance an economic recovery as major disagreements still persist, an official with the bloc said on Wednesday.

Yields across Italy's curve were volatile, with the 10-year yield up as much as 10 bps to 2.27% at one stage, a new peak since March 18, before falling to 2.10%, down 6 basis points on the day. They had already risen around 22 bps on Tuesday, when Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government was working on a minimum 50 billion-euro stimulus package.

The gap between Italy's 10-year bond yield and Germany's rose as high as 271 bps, bringing it very close to pre-ECB emergency purchase levels at one stage. The Italian government sees the country's ratio of debt to gross domestic product surging to 155-159% this year, sources told Reuters, compared with nearly 135% at the end of last year.

ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet said he felt "uncomfortable" with the fact that the ECB was allowing Italy's risk premium to rise above 260 bps and the 10-year yield above 2%, levels analysts see as critical for the country's debt sustainability. "My view is that they are not doing enough," he said, citing the size of the bank's emergency purchase programme.

Germany's 10-year yield was up 6 bps at -0.42% as higher oil prices helped risk appetite. Elsewhere, a key euro zone money market rate rose to its highest level in more than four years, a move analysts said likely reflected higher borrowing costs in the periphery. ($1 = 0.9201 euros)

