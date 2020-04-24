Left Menu
L&T's construction arm bags contract for Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor proj

24-04-2020
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its construction arm in consortium with Japan's Kyosan Electric Manufacturing company has bagged a 'significant' order from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL). Though the company did not specify the exact value of the contract, as per its specification a significant contract ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

"Railway Strategic Business Unit of L&T Construction's Transportation Infrastructure IC in consortium with Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co Ltd, Japan has won a significant order in the form of 3 packages from the DFCCIL,” the company said in a statement. The design and build orders involve 2x25 KV overhead electrification, signalling and telecommunication and associated works in the Dadri - Khurja and Sahnewal - Khurja sections of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), the statement said.

The works are spread across 442 Route Kms and 638 Track Kms. The company said that L&T Construction is already executing the electrification and signalling system works contracts for the Mughalsarai to New Sonnagar section and electrification works of the Mughalsarai – Bhaupur section of the EDFC.

“With this win, L&T will be electrifying 1000 out of 1346 Kms of the EDFC where orders have been finalized, and the entire 1465 Kms of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor from Dadri to JNPT,” it said. DFCCIL is a special purpose vehicle of the Indian Railways, mandated to build dedicated freight corridors.

