Left Menu
Development News Edition

IICT, LAXAI LifeSciences join hands for key pharma intermediates

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:17 IST
IICT, LAXAI LifeSciences join hands for key pharma intermediates

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI): The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, a constituent laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, is collaborating with another city- based LAXAI LifeSciences to jointly develop and manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Intermediates to reduce the dependency of Indian Pharma sector on Chinese imports. "IICT is working with LAXAI for synthesis of drugs being used in the fight against the coronavirus.

The collaboration will primarily focus on Umifenovir, Remdesivir and a key intermediate of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)," an official release said here on Friday. India, one of the largest producers of anti-malarial drug HCQ, has seen a spurt in demand in the recent weeks and exported the medicine to over 50 countries, including the USA during the last few days.

The collaboration will result in a cost-effective process with minimal dependency on China for key raw materials. In addition, Remdesivir, which has been previously administered to Ebola virus patients, is currently under clinical trials to evaluate efficacy and safety against COVID-19, the IICT said.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has exposed the disproportionate reliance of the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry, the third largest in the world by the volume of drugs produced, on the Chinese raw materials, the release said. With the delayed delivery and increased pricing pressure of these raw materials, Indian pharma sector is staring at supply shortages, it said.

Realizing that drug security and undisrupted access to essential medicines is critical for public health, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a special package for promotion of Bulk drug manufacturing in India and reduction of our dependence on China, the release. The collaboration will use the know-how for commercial manufacturing of the products.

LAXAI Life Sciences shall be one of the first few to commercialize these products. The manufacturing of these APIs and intermediates will be taken up at USFDA/GMP approved plants held by LAXAI through its subsidiary, Therapiva private limited, the release said.

PTI GDK APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 723 in country; cases climb to 23,452: Health ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 723 with 37 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a record jump of 1,752 to go up to 23,452 cases on Friday, according to the Union health ministry. The...

Britain set tight EU talks limit but is not moving - Barnier

Britain is failing to move in talks on its future relationship with the European Union despite setting a tight timetable, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday. Michel Barnier told a news conference after a second week of talks bet...

Young climate activists vow to #FightEveryCrisis in global online strike

Instead of taking to the worlds streets to demand climate action on Friday as planned before the coronavirus pandemic, young activists from about 20 countries took to Youtube in a 24-hour broadcast to share ideas on how to fight global warm...

Aluminium Assn urges Centre to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals

The Aluminium Association of India AAI has urged the Central Government to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals like caustic soda in the form of COVID-19 tax on the industry as it will be detrimental to the sustainabilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020