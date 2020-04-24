Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nestle CEO expects busier year for M&A deals

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:50 IST
Nestle CEO expects busier year for M&A deals

Nestle expects a "more vigorous" year for acquisitions in 2020 as the packaged food giant looks to expand its business, Chief Executive Mark Schneider said on Friday. The KitKat chocolate bar maker is working on a number of interesting leads in the M&A area, Schneider told an analyst call, without giving specifics.

"We did tell you we expect a more vigorous year when it comes to M&A, looking at our pipeline here that continues to be the case," Schneider said. "The pipeline certainly looks more interesting than it did last year." This approach did not necessarily mean targeting companies pushed into financial difficulties by the COVID-19 crisis, with the full impact not yet being fully felt, he said. Food and beverage companies were also doing well due to increased consumer demand, he added.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, U.S. official says; Trump's disinfectant idea shocking and dangerous, doctors say and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 806 to 36,535 authoritiesThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 806 to 36,535, health authorities said on Friday, with 112 ne...

Science News Roundup: China unveils name of first Mars exploration mission; Land-dwelling insects drop in population but freshwater bugs doing better and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China unveils name of first Mars exploration missionChinas space agency on Friday unveiled the name of its first Mars exploration mission, coinciding with Chinas annual Space Day and the...

Soccer-FIFA to release $150 mln to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic

FIFA will release operational funds for 2019 and 2020 amounting to 150 million to its member associations as the first step of a relief plan to help negate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global soccer body said on Friday....

French public to get reusable textile masks for coronavirus protection

The French public will be provided millions of washable face masks from early May, the government said on Friday amid a row over its flip-flopping on the value of masks in protecting against coronavirus infection. Junior Finance Minister Ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020