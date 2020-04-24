Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aarogya Setu app crosses 75 million downloads

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:01 IST
Aarogya Setu app crosses 75 million downloads

Aarogya Setu, a government app for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded 75 million downloads till date, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said on Friday. The information was shared by MeitY officials with Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre during a review meeting held earlier in the day.

"The minister was informed that 75 million people have already downloaded Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. He called this app one of the most important tools in fighting COVID-19 and one of the lifelines for common people during this global pandemic. He asked the officials to make all-out efforts to popularise the app," MeitY said in a statement. Dhotre discussed opening of information technology (IT) and IT-enabled service (ITeS) companies gradually after the lockdown.

"He expressed that in this time of crisis, the Government of India is working ceaselessly under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the statement said. Dhotre has asked the services of common service centres for providing telemedicine services, especially in remote parts, during this moment of crisis, as it will bring a much-needed relief to people who are finding difficulty in accessing medical services during this lockdown.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. weighs taking takes in U.S. energy cos, other options -Mnuchin

The Trump administration is considering taking stakes in U.S. energy companies as one possible option as it seeks to help the nations oil and gas sector amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.Pr...

Maharashtra reports 18 deaths, 394 new COVID-19 cases

Eighteen more COVID-19 deaths and 394 new coronavirus cases were reported from Maharashtra on Friday. The total count of coronavirus cases in the State has climbed to 6,817, said the states Public Health Department. With 18 more deaths, the...

Armenia commemorates mass killings anniversary under quarantine

Armenians have used text messages and mobile phone flashlights to mark the 105th anniversary of mass killings in the Ottoman Empire, dropping their usual march because of coronavirus restrictions.Yerevan, which describes the 1915 killings o...

IFFCO is playing vital role to support govt in its effort to fight COVID-19 pandemic: Gowda

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited IFFCO, a leading fertilizer cooperative body under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, is playing a vital role by helping Government to combat COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the impac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020