Aarogya Setu app crosses 75 million downloads

Aarogya Setu, a government app for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded 75 million downloads till date, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said on Friday. The information was shared by MeitY officials with Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre during a review meeting held earlier in the day.

"The minister was informed that 75 million people have already downloaded Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. He called this app one of the most important tools in fighting COVID-19 and one of the lifelines for common people during this global pandemic. He asked the officials to make all-out efforts to popularise the app," MeitY said in a statement. Dhotre discussed opening of information technology (IT) and IT-enabled service (ITeS) companies gradually after the lockdown.

"He expressed that in this time of crisis, the Government of India is working ceaselessly under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the statement said. Dhotre has asked the services of common service centres for providing telemedicine services, especially in remote parts, during this moment of crisis, as it will bring a much-needed relief to people who are finding difficulty in accessing medical services during this lockdown.