S&P leaves UK's "AA" credit rating unchanged with stable outlook

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 02:23 IST
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's left Britain's "AA" credit rating unchanged on Friday with a stable outlook, citing a "swift and coordinated response" from authorities in limiting the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The UK government and the (Bank of England) have demonstrated sizable fiscal and monetary flexibility," S&P said in a statement.

