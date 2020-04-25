Left Menu
Development News Edition

S&P affirms UK credit rating, cites govt's coronavirus response

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 04:08 IST
S&P affirms UK credit rating, cites govt's coronavirus response

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's left Britain's credit rating unchanged on Friday, citing a swift response from authorities in limiting the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. S&P kept the rating at "AA", one down from a top-notch score, with a stable outlook. Britain had lost its "AAA" rating shortly after the 2016 Brexit vote.

S&P's decision contrasted with last month's downgrade by rival Fitch, which cited an expected surge in debt as the government ramps up spending to offset the near shutdown of the economy. "With their swift and coordinated response to limit the economic impact of COVID-19, the UK government and the (Bank of England) have demonstrated sizable fiscal and monetary flexibility," S&P said in a statement. While acknowledging that Britain's fiscal deficit was likely to rise to around 14% of economic output, S&P said the country's creditworthiness was helped by issuing its own currency and very long maturities of government debt.

The pandemic is expected to trigger the biggest fall in economic output in three centuries and the government has taken a string of unprecedented measures to avert a total collapse, including a pledge to pay 80% of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off. To pay for this, Britain said on Thursday it planned to sell 180 billion pounds ($222 billion) of bonds in the next three months, more than its recent plan for the entire fiscal year.

S&P said it expected Britain's economy to contract by 6.5% this year, a little worse than the consensus in a Reuters poll of economists published earlier this week.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

In already poor Honduras, coronavirus pushes some into homelessness

Poor Hondurans who were barely eking out a living selling basics on the capitals gritty streets prior to the coronavirus outbreak are now sleeping on those same streets as they can no longer afford their rent.Perla Maradiaga, a 35-year-old ...

Bengals start run on WRs at Day 2 of NFL Draft

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Drafts deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began ...

Cloud9, 100 Thieves rally for Road to Rio - North America wins

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves posted come-from-behind victories, and Gen.G Esports also won Friday in Group A action at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Cloud9 overtook Orgless 2-1, and 100 Thieves rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1. Gen...

Encounter begins in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Goripora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district.More details are awaited.Earlier this week, four terrorists were killed in an operation in South Kashmirs Sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020