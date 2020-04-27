Left Menu
EROS Group Founder J.R Sood Passes Away at 94

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:16 IST
EROS Group Founder J.R Sood Passes Away at 94

EROS Group mourns the demise of its Founder & Chairman Mr. J.R SoodNew Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Shri J.R Sood, Founder & Chairman of the EROS Group, a family-owned business entity with a primary focus on Hospitality, Real Estate and Entertainment, passed away on Sunday at the age of 94. Born in Lahore, J.R Sood rose from humble beginnings & founded EROS Group in the year 1940. He was instrumental in establishing EROS as one of the most trusted brands. Raman Sood, Managing Director, EROS Group sharing the news about his father’s demise said, “I had a privilege to have a great father; as a person, my father was hard-working, decisive, honest, persistent, upfront and a determined man, he was a real Do It Yourself person. He had passed down some of his traits on me. He will be deeply missed.” With special strength in and around Delhi and over 70 years of expertise and experience, EROS Group has created some of the most pioneering episodes of Real Estate Promotion and Town Planning. EROS Group boasts of premium properties like Shangri-La’s EROS Hotel - New Delhi, EROS Hotel - Nehru Place, New Delhi, Radisson BLU - Faridabad, Holiday Inn & Crown Plaza - Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. The group has also developed marquee episodes in the Real Estate sector with prominent buildings like EROS Corporate Tower - Nehru Place, EROS City Square - Gurugram, EF3 Mall - Faridabad, EROS Corporate Park - Manesar alongside offering stunning & Premium Township in Charmwood, Faridabad few of which includes Rosewood & Lakewood City, EROS Garden etc. J.R Sood’s legacy lives on through his children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Image: Shri J.R Sood, Founder & Chairman of the EROS Group PWRPWR

