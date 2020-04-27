Left Menu
Paytm Mall to partner 10,000 more shops for hyperlocal deliveries

Updated: 27-04-2020 22:00 IST
E-commerce firm Paytm Mall will partner around 10,000 grocery and small shops in over 100 cities over the next few weeks to increase local deliveries, the company said on Monday. The e-commerce firm claims to have over 1 lakh merchants already on board.

Paytm Mall said, "It will partner with over 10,000 kirana stores, small shops, and businesses for hyperlocal deliveries. The company has been investing in scaling up its hyperlocal operations over the past few weeks and is now offering delivery of grocery essentials in more than 100 cities across the country and plans to scale it to more cities within the next few weeks." E-commerce firms have been flooded with orders during the lockdown leading to delay in deliveries of product. Most of the e-commerce firms are operating in limited cities. According to Paytm Mall, there has been a massive uptick in the sales of grocery essentials from tier-II and tier-III towns. Cities including Indore, Ahmedabad, NCR, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune, Chennai, Ludhiana, and Bathinda have all seen a rise in orders.

"Our objective is to connect neighbourhood offline stores to interested customers far and wide through our e-commerce platform. During this time of crisis, we want to ensure that our merchant partners do not lose out on business. Our tie-ups with small businesses would ensure that service our customers faster and hyper-locally," Srinivas Mothey, senior vice-president, Paytm Mall, said. The company said leading logistics players, including GATI, Ecom Express, Delhivery, Bluedart and FedEx, are working with Paytm Mall.

The company said that as more fulfilment and delivery executives of logistics partners join back to work, more orders would be eligible for same-day delivery..

