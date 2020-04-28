Left Menu
SCS Makes Establishing a Company and Accounting Easier for Clients with Cloud-based e-Commerce Platform

28-04-2020
SCS Makes Establishing a Company and Accounting Easier for Clients with Cloud-based e-Commerce Platform

The accounting e-commerce platform, the first of its kind in Singapore, enables SCS clients to incorporate companies, see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports online, with more services available soon. SINGAPORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd ("SCS"), a leading Singapore-based CPA firm, has advanced to its next step of streamlining service offerings with a new cloud-based e-commerce platform, in light of the Singapore Government's SMEs Go Digital programme.

The accounting e-commerce platform, the first of its kind, enables SCS clients to see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports. The familiar e-commerce interface integrated into the company's website brings accounting to the next level, eliminating time-consuming back-and-forth between the firm and its clients while making prices and fees transparent. "We are always looking for ways to make accounting simple. As a specialist for start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), we must streamline our accounting services to help them stay compliant and competitive without disrupting their day-to-day operations," said Alan Chang, Managing Director of SCS.

"With the adoption of cloud accounting software, we have been able to make reporting procedures much more efficient and generate consistent financial reports for our clients without breaking the bank," Chang added. The digital transformation of its services has also propelled SCS to offer cost-effective plans to its SME clients, who need to reallocate resources to growth goals.

SMEs employ two-thirds of Singapore's workforce and contribute nearly half of the country's GDP, according to the Singapore Infocom Media Development Authority (IMDA). IMDA's SMEs Go Digital programme aims at developing SME-friendly Industry Digital Plans to help these businesses seize growth opportunities in the digital economy.

Understanding SMEs' needs to focus on more pressing areas of operations SCS aims to support them to become agile with automated processes to achieve productivity, while ensuring compliance requirements. Going paperless for accounting transactions not only removes the costs of printing and postage and speeds up the payment process, but also enhances SCS' and its clients' ESG commitment by reducing paper waste.

In addition, for the first time, SCS' online services include helping businesses incorporate a company and open a bank account in Singapore without travelling, significantly saving paperwork, time and money for customers. Phase 2 of SCS digital expansion will see the gradual introduction of new accounting and tax related services to the platform, ensuring ease and convenience for companies looking to digitise their operations. To incorporate a new company or to order accounting services with ease, please visit SCS' new website at https:cs-cpa.com/ About SCS Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd (SCS) is a Singapore-based CPA firm with over 20 years of combined experience. The company provides professional bookkeeping and accounting outsource services, corporate and personal income tax, goods and services tax (GST), payroll, company incorporation and other compliance expert services.

SCS is a Registered Filing Agent with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (ACRA). PWR PWR.

