Tencent Cloud Ranks No. 5 Share in Infrastructure as a Service Worldwide

Tencent Cloud ranked fourth in the Asia/Pacific region and fifth globally with growth in both markets exceeding 100% SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, a global IT technology and advisory company, released its "Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2019"[1] recently. Tencent Cloud ranked fifth worldwide with growth of 111% and fourth in the Asia/Pacific market with growth of 107.3%. In 2019, the global Infrastructure as a Service market continued to expand rapidly, with a year-on-year growth of 40.7%, while the overall size of the market climbed to US$48.9 billion.

In the global market, Tencent Cloud ranked first among the top five vendors in terms of growth, exceeding 100% in both the Asia/Pacific and global markets. According to Tencent's latest financial report, Tencent Cloud reported revenue of over US$2.4 billion (approx. 17 billion yuan) with a growth rate higher than the market average, having acquired more than one million paid clients in 2019. During the reporting period, the company expanded market share, continued to grow the business across several verticals including Internet services, tourism, livelihood services and manufacturing, in addition to helping companies and organizations with digital upgrading by leveraging its advantages in connecting consumers.

Tencent Cloud now has infrastructure in 26 geographic areas on five continents and operates 53 availability zones. The company has an exabyte-level storage capacity and deployed 1300 acceleration nodes globally. Last year, Tencent Cloud achieved a milestone breakthrough in several core indicators. In May 2019, Tencent becomes China's first and the world's fifth company with more than 1 million servers and China's first company with peak bandwidth reaching 100 trillion bytes.

[1] Source : Gartner, Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2019, Dean Blackmore et al., 13 April 2020