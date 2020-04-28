KONE Elevators to offer free cloud-based technology to medical facilities

Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI): Elevator maker KONE India would offer free cloud technology to keep critical site operational in time of crisis, a company official said on Tuesday. Through the initiative the company would ensure uninterrupted flow of`movement of medical staff, patients, families at medical facilities.

The company was offering to install KONE 24x7 connected services for free for the first six months for its current customers. KONE Elevators India is a subsidiary of KONE Corporation said the 24x7 Connected Services is an intelligent elevator and escalator service that monitors round-the-clock.

The technology can predict maintain and take action before breakage ensuring less equipment downtime and fewer faults. The company said it is absolutely critical that elevators or escalators run smoothly without any setbacks.

The 24x7 Connected Services is a cloud-based solution using sensors which collects data on equipment performance and powerful analytics to identify deviations. Using the latest technology, the elevators and escalators identifies the need for maintenance and alerts the technician immediately.

"...as an organisation dedicated to improving the flow of life, we have a responsibility to help keep society running and critical services operational. KONE's cutting-edge 24x7 Connected Services now available for free to current customers who operate medical facilities," company MD Amit Gossain said. He said the 24x7 Connected Services improve people's safety in some cases reduing the number of stoppages.

This initiative from KONE Elevator is an attempt to make a positive contribution to continuous improvement in the communities where we operate, he said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI.