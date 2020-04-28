Rallis India resumes operations at 3 plants

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday said it has resumed operations at three plants in Maharashtra and Gujarat, as its operations fall under essential services. The company has recommenced operations at its plant in Lote, Maharashtra and at Ankleshwar and Dahej units in Gujarat. Rallis India is into seed and agro chemical business. In view of the nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus infections, Rallis India started shutting its plants from March 24.

In a statement, Rallis India said the plants started functioning from Monday after completing critical maintenance jobs which could be taken up by advancing the annual shutdown. The production levels will be gradually increased, it added. The company's operations come under the approved list of essential activities, it added. While resuming operations, the company said it is ensuring compliance with the directives issued by the authorities to combat COVID-19 and is continuing to take various measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees and stakeholders.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of over USD 110 billion Tata Group.