Left Menu
Development News Edition

XCMG's 200,000th Wheeled Crane Rolls-off the Production Line

PTI | Xuzhou | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 10:34 IST
XCMG's 200,000th Wheeled Crane Rolls-off the Production Line

XUZHOU, China, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE: 000425) has documented a historical moment as its 200,000th wheeled crane formally rolled off the production line in Xuzhou, China. The company reached the second 100,000 production goal in just one decade. XCMG developed China's first 5-tonnage truck crane in 1963 and launched the K-series in 2000, opening a new chapter for the independent R&D of construction cranes in China. Upholding the gold standard of "Advanced and Endurable" and customer-oriented strategies, XCMG is now the world's No. 2 mobile crane manufacturer, with a third of all wheeled cranes operating worldwide made by XCMG in China. XCMG cranes have achieved continuous success in the international market. The XGC88000, the world's largest crawler crane, developed by XCMG, is currently completing hoisting tasks for an oil refining project in Oman. After its successful debut of hoisting a 1,926-ton washing tower for UNITE EOEG III project in Saudi Arabia in October 2019. "XCMG holds many firsts. The supply of 200,000 wheeled cranes is the result of XCMG's close partnership with suppliers and dealers, with whom we thrive and make progress. We also need to thank our customers as well for their continuous trust and support," said Sun Jianzhong, VP of XCMG. Quality and efficiency are keywords of XCMG new 2020 line-up XCMG launched the G-series line in 2016. The product line-up emphasizes smart technology, green energy and ultra-performance. It was jointly designed by top XCMG researchers in Europe, North America, Brazil and China through its advanced global product data management platform.

The highlights of seven models from the 12 new truck crane releases are: • XCT80L6_1: Lower fuel consumption by 12 percent, improved dynamic performance by 15 percent; • XCT85: Highest compound motion performance in the industry, with a max lifting speed of 145m/min; • QY25K5_II: Maximum grade ability of 40 percent, and a maximum travel speed of 80km/h; with easy maintenance; • XCT8L4_1: Best-in-class fuel efficiency with travel speeds of 90km/h, the highest among same tonnage truck cranes; • XCT20L5_1: An all-new dynamic platform with low-speed, high-torque engine, and a maximum grade ability of 45 percent; • XCT12L4_1: Pioneering gold transmission chain with strong cross-country performance and low oil consumption, 31.5m fully-extended boom; • QY20K5C: Innovative single-boom head and compact boom tail structure for more robust bearing capacity. Please visit www.xcmg.com or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1161473/XCMG_Wheeled_Crane_Rolls_off_Production_Line.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed in Kabul suicide attack

At least three civilians were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a suicide attack close to the gate of the special operations unit in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, the Afghan Commandos Special Unit said. The attack took place ...

Scientists use AI to crack novel coronavirus genome signature

Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have used artificial intelligence AI to identify an underlying genomic signature for 29 different DNA sequences of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, providing an important tool for vacci...

Cong accuses govt of weakening banking architecture

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the issue of bad loans, accusing it of weakening the entire banking architecture fiscally and imprudently in the name of cleaning the system. The party was responding to Finance Ministe...

Scribe arrested in Andamans over corona tweet

A well-known journalist was arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over a tweet where he questioned the rationale of the authorities allegedly asking people to be home-quarantined after they had spoken to COVID-19 patients by phone, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020