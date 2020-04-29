Onsitego starts remote troubleshooting services for free during COVID-19

Left Menu
After-sales services company Onsitego recently announced the launch of its remote troubleshooting services. The services are available free for people who are facing issues with their mobile phones, laptops, air conditioners or water purifiers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:49 IST
Onsitego. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): After-sales services company Onsitego recently announced the launch of its remote troubleshooting services. The services are available free for people who are facing issues with their mobile phones, laptops, air conditioners or water purifiers. The ongoing lockdown has led to a pile up of devices and appliances that require repair. With the onset of summer, a lot of people have been complaining of issues with their air conditioners and water purifiers.

There has also been a surge in load on devices like smartphones and laptops since people are working from home. As per the numbers reported recently by India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), over 50 lakh mobile phones needed repair in India during the lockdown period till mid-April. Also more than 1.5 lakh home appliances, including air conditioners need repair and servicing.

Since engineers are not allowed to visit most areas for service, a lot of people have a dead device at home unless they have fixed it on their own. Onsitego is trying to address the needs of this segment with its services. The company's remote troubleshooting services include support for software issues, booting and settings related issues for mobile phones and laptops. The support team can remotely access, diagnose and resolve a user's issue.

Apart from gadgets, Onsitego's remote support team is also available for air conditioners and water purifiers. The team can assist in resolving issues like water leakage in ACs, cleaning of filters in water purifiers, and general maintenance of these appliances. The company will also provide on-demand doorstep repairs for devices in green zone locations where such services are permitted by concerned authorities.

With this service, customers can get service for their mobile phones, laptops, air conditioners and water purifiers. Under Onsitego's guidelines for doorstep repairs, engineers are trained to maintain intensive personal hygiene, wear surgical masks and sanitize their tools and equipment for all service visits. They are also instructed to report any health related issues to their manager. "We are happy to support people who require our services during these turbulent times. We have been a leader in the device protection category, and are now going out to support everyone who requires repair and maintenance services. We are also taking utmost care to ensure that customers have a safe and secure service experience with us", said Kunal Mahipal, CEO of Onsitego.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

