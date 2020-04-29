Advent International Names Sunil Sethi as Executive-Chairman for Dixcy Textiles and Gokaldas Intimatewear

Both the companies are market leaders in innerwear brands including Dixcy Scott, Dixcy Josh, Dixcy Uno and Dixcy Slimz and Gokaldas’s lingerie brand Enamor Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Leading innerwear brands and Advent International companies, Dixcy Textiles Private Limited and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd. (manufacturer and marketer of lingerie brand Enamor), today announced the appointment of Sunil Sethi as their new Executive-Chairman. Mr. Sethi has more than three decades of multi-category experience in the fast-moving consumer goods industry with proven expertise in Sales, Marketing, Strategy and General Management across international markets

In this role, Mr. Sethi will chair the board of directors, and be actively involved in leading the long-term business strategy to drive the next phase of growth for Dixcy and Gokaldas's various brands across markets. Mr. Sethi joins from Fonterra, a co-operative owned by 10,000 New Zealand dairy farmers. He served as Managing Director for Sri Lanka and the Indian Subcontinent, and also was the Chairman of Fonterra's JV with Future Consumer. Before that, he was the Managing Director for Mondelez Malaysia – leading a multi-category business with three manufacturing sites and 1,600 employees. Previously, he has held key roles in blue-chip multinationals including Cadbury India (now Mondelez), Colgate Palmolive, and Diageo. The appointment of an industry veteran as its new Executive-Chairman, will play a major role in shaping the growth strategy for both companies. Welcoming Sunil as the new Executive-Chairman, Sahil Dalal, Managing Director of Advent International said, "Sunil brings to the position a unique combination of knowledge, experience and insight that will help further strengthen the leadership position of Dixcy and Gokaldas. At this dynamic time for our business he will lead both the companies through the next phase of growth. On behalf of everyone, I welcome Sunil and we look forward to working with him." Commenting on his appointment, Sunil Sethi said, "I am honoured to be selected as Executive-Chairman and to come onboard with Advent International, one of the largest global private equity firms. Both Dixcy and Gokaldas are poised for great success, with a strong business model to capture the market opportunity. I look forward to working with the team at these companies to further strengthen our market leadership across all business segments and take them to the next level of success." Mr. Sunil Sethi has also been a member on the Board of Governors of AMCHAM (American Chambers) and the Chairman of the AMCHAM FMCG Committee, Malaysia, for 4 years. He currently serves on the Board of the Indian CEO Forum in Sri Lanka and is an external advisor with Bain Consulting. Mr. Sethi is also a certified Executive Coach. He is a Commerce graduate from Delhi University and holds a Master's Degree in Management Studies from Mumbai University. About Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd. and Gokaldas Intimatewear Private LimitedDixcy Textiles Private Limited is an Apparel Manufacturer headquartered in Bangalore, India and having ancillary production units in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. Over the past 3 decades, Dixcy has branched out to become one of the leading clothing manufacturers in India for Men, Women, Boys, and Girls. Since 2017, Dixcy has been backed by Advent International, a US based private equity firm and in 2019 Advent further invested for a 100% stake in the business. Founded in 1982, Dixcy is the exclusive manufacturer and marketer of several leading innerwear brands, including Dixcy Scott, Dixcy Slimz, Dixcy Josh and Dixcy Uno. The company also sells a premium range of products including casual wear such as track pants, shorts and polo t-shirts. With over 420 products, distributed across 120,000+ stores through 1200+ distributors, the company employs 3,000+ people and generated sales of over Rs. 1100 crore ($ 147 million) in fiscal year 2019. Most recently, Dixcy has taken the license for manufacturing and distributing Levi's innerwear in India and is steadily increasing their global footprint. Gokaldas Intimatewear Private Limited is a market leader in women's premium innerwear in India. Their brand Enamor was founded in 2001 as a joint venture, with Barbara of Paris, France. It enjoys a leadership status across leading National Chain stores and top Multi brand outlets. It has a national footprint of 5000+ Retail stores and 27 Exclusive Brand outlets. It offers a premium portfolio that ranges from bras, panties, shapewear, loungewear and Athleisure to a discerning emerging modern Indian woman. Enamor is a brand loved by customers for its design and quality. The only innerwear brand to have won the Superbrands award for brand excellence three times in a row, a powerful endorsement by its customers. For more information, please visit: www.dixcy.co.in, www.enamor.co.in. Image: Sunil Sethi as Executive-Chairman for Dixcy Textiles and Gokaldas Intimatewear