Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leather exporters urge govt for lockdown exit plan after May 3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:56 IST
Leather exporters urge govt for lockdown exit plan after May 3

Leather exporters on Wednesday urged the government to formulate a lockdown exit plan for the sector after May 3, otherwise there is a possibility that orders could be shifted to countries like China and Vietnam. Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna said export orders worth USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,600 crore) have been unilaterally cancelled so far since March 17.

In March this year, leather exports declined by 32 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "In April, we are expecting only 5 per cent to 10 per cent of exports. In May-June, we are expecting only 50 per cent of business, provided we exit from the lockdown. China and Vietnam and Bangladesh are now running their production at full capacities," Aqeel said.

He said it is very important to prepare and send samples to global buyers for production for next six months. "Lockdown exit plan for exporters after May 3 is important to avoid further cancellation and possible shifting of orders to China, Vietnam and South East Asian countries," he added.

Aqeel also said that the sector's annual export is about USD 6 billion (about Rs 45,600 crore) and 92 per cent of the industry is made up of micro, small and medium enterprises. The industry employs 4.42 million people. The major export markets for the sector include Italy, Germany, Spain, France, the UK and the US.  The first phase of the lockdown to combat coronavirus was from March 25 to April 14, while the second phase began on April 15 and would end on May 3.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Police raid illicit liquor making units in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

A raid was conducted here against illicit liquor making units by Vizianagaram police on Wednesday. The raid was conducted with the support of Elwin Peta police station circle inspector Ramesh Kumar and Task Force Circle Inspector Chandramou...

Soccer-Watford sign Le Havre midfielder Gueye on pre-contract deal

Watford have signed Frenchman Pape Gueye on a pre-contract agreement and the midfielder will join the team on July 1, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Gueye is leaving French side Le Havre, where he broke into the senior team in t...

RBI extends curbs on Mumbai-based coop bank for 6 months

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday extended restrictions imposed on city-based The Needs of Life Co-op Bank Ltd for another six months till October 31. The Reserve Bank in October 2018 had barred the bank from granting or renewing any loan for s...

'RIP Raj, Yours Only, Meeta': 'Hindi Medium' co-star Saba Qamar condoles Irrfan's demise

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar on Wednesday penned down a heartfelt note for his Hindi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan who breathed his last today at Mumbais Kokilaben Hospital. Qamar, who portrayed the role of Irrfans wife in the film, took to Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020