Left Menu
Development News Edition

German minister predicts 6.3% drop in GDP

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:53 IST
German minister predicts 6.3% drop in GDP
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Germany's economy minister says the government is predicting a 6.3 per cent drop in GDP this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a recovery in 2021. Peter Altmaier says by the end of second quarter of 2020 the country was likely to see a contraction of about 11 per cent of GDP due to the widespread lockdown measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He says the country's export-heavy economy has been significantly affected by the drop in demand for German products worldwide as other countries are also in deep recessions. In 2021, Altmaier says Germany can look forward to economic growth of 5.2 per cent, which will help make up much of the lost ground in 2020.

He says current projections are based upon Germany moving ahead with more economic activity in May and June.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

KFC logs 2% decline in India sales growth in Mar qtr

US-based quick service restaurant chain Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday said its brand KFC in India posted a decline of 2 per cent in terms of system sales growth for the quarter ended March 2020. System sale is a terminology used in franchisin...

Govt lays priority on continuity of agriculture activities during lockdown: Tomar

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said the Government has accorded highest priority to the farming and agriculture sector even during the lockdown period. As a result, he said, there has be...

US, Chinese experts probing origins of coronavirus: Report

American scientists are working their Chinese counterparts to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, a prime demand of US President Donald Trump and several other countries, an official media report here said on Wednesday. While ...

Maha: Four test positive for COVID-19 in Udgir

At least four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtras Udgir district on Wednesday, a health official said. Four persons, who had come in contact with a 70-year- old woman who died of the infection earlier, tested positive and w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020