Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goyal asks captains of logistics industry to transform freight operations

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Friday asked key stakeholders of the logistics industry to bring down freight operation costs and make them efficient.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:17 IST
Goyal asks captains of logistics industry to transform freight operations
A robust logistics industry is imperative for growing economy like India.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI: Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Friday asked key stakeholders of the logistics industry to bring down freight operation costs and make them efficient. "We need end-to-end, non-stop and faster trains along with better signalling systems, better scheduled and timetabled cargo trains and better financing options to transform freight operations and help achieve the target of doubling total freight traffic to 2.5 billion tonnes," he said.

Goyal said the Railways has acted as a lifeline for the nation during COVID-19 crisis by carrying essential goods across the country. "We also utilised this time for completion of some long-pending works like increasing connectivity to the main lines, carrying out maintenance works, dismantling and repairing damaged bridges besides improving the existing infrastructural facilities," said the minister.

The three-hour meeting was attended by key players and stakeholders of the logistics industry who discussed ways to switch to an assured time-bound delivery model, provide an insurance mechanism for channel partners, rationalise freight rates and make logistic costs more reasonable along with improving the efficiency of loading and unloading at terminals and ports. The Indian logistics sector is reportedly valued at 160 billion dollars and is likely to grow to 215 billion dollars in the next two years.

The country moved up from 54th position in 2014 to 44th in 2018 in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) in terms of overall performance. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Big Mac at a distance: Dutch McDonald's trials virus-proof restaurant

Big Macs delivered on meal trolleys, hand sanitizers at the entrance, and designated waiting spots to separate customers could become a feature of McDonalds restaurants in the Netherlands when they are allowed to reopen.In a trial at a rest...

Meghan Markle loses first round in High Court media battle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Friday lost the first round of her High Court battle against the publishers of a UK newspaper, which reproduced excerpts of a letter she wrote to her father. The 38-year-old former American actress and wif...

83 pc of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra are asymptomatic, 20 pc of patients cured, mortality rate has come down to 3.5 per cent: health minister Rajesh Tope.

83 pc of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra are asymptomatic, 20 pc of patients cured, mortality rate has come down to 3.5 per cent health minister Rajesh Tope....

Jobless fret as rent comes due again amid virus outbreak

The rent is due again for more than 30 million people around the US who have filed for unemployment benefits after losing work in the coronavirus pandemic. Jason W Still has been waiting six weeks for his first unemployment check since losi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020