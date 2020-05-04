Left Menu
IndiGo transports over 50 tonnes of cargo between India and Singapore

Updated: 04-05-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 14:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo said on Monday that it has operated three international cargo flights carrying over 50 tonnes of cargo, including pharmaceutical products, fruits, and vegetables, to and from Singapore and Maldives. The budget carrier said it operated the Mumbai-Male-Mumbai cargo flight as well as the Trivandrum-Male-Trivandrum cargo flight on May 2. A total of 28.361 tonnes of cargo was transported from India to Male, Maldives' capital city. The return flights from Male did not have any cargo.

IndiGo also conducted a cargo flight on Mumbai-Bengaluru-Singapore-Mumbai route on April 30, transporting 13.664 tonnes of freight to Singapore and bringing back 8.008 tonnes of cargo during the return journey. The airline used its A320 passenger aircraft for these flights, with the freight being kept in the belly as well as in the passenger cabin. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "Having previously operated these cargo flights to the Gulf region, we have now operated these flights to Singapore from Bangalore and to the Maldives from Trivandrum and Mumbai." "While flying medical supplies, fresh vegetables, and other export cargo, IndiGo continues to contribute and adapt its business to the needs of the hour," he added. India has been under lockdown since March 24 midnight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected around 42,500 people and killed more than 1,370 people in the country till now.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate.

