Ceat partially resumes manufacturing operations at its plants

Ceat partially resumes manufacturing operations at its plantsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:49 IST
Tyre maker Ceat on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat
With government announcing various relaxations and guidelines, the company is able to partially resume its functioning at its plants located at Nasik, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Halol (Gujrat), with restricted movement of manpower as prescribed, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing
The company had suspended production at its plants on March 24.
ALSO READ
Indore Police catch 18 migrants travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow inside cement mixing truck
In coordination with states, Home Ministry facilitates safe return of 3,800 fishermen from Gujarat to Andhra
Gujarat reports 201 new COVID-19 cases; tally 1939
Maharashtra surpasses 10,000-mark with 583 new COVID-19 cases
Some industries have begun operations in Sanand, Gujarat: MHA