Ceat partially resumes manufacturing operations at its plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:49 IST
Tyre maker Ceat on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat

With government announcing various relaxations and guidelines, the company is able to partially resume its functioning at its plants located at Nasik, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Halol (Gujrat), with restricted movement of manpower as prescribed, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing

The company had suspended production at its plants on March 24.

