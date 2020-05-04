Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transporters urge govt to ensure hassle-free movement of truckers; seeks relief package

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:48 IST
Transporters urge govt to ensure hassle-free movement of truckers; seeks relief package

Transporters' body AIMTC on Monday urged the Centre to ensure hassle-free movement of truckers carrying goods, saying that while hardly 30 per cent of trucks are on the roads, reports are pouring in of instances of harassment of drivers, including extortion at border points in some states. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of transporters representing about 95 lakh truckers and entities, also reiterated its demand for a relief package, including financial support to the drivers.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted transporters adversely with lack of drivers and uncertainty over opening of offices, godowns and movement of support staff amid the extended lockdown, it said. "There is hardly movement of 25-30 per cent of the trucks on the roads as on date and the restrictions at the interstate borders and nakas and through various zones is further impeding their movement," AIMTC said in a statement.

It said that drivers are forcibly being taken for testing in an insensitive manner by "local authorities (police, tehsildar, sarpanchs) further exploiting their vulnerability and instilling fear among them" and demanded that "they must be treated humanely as being in the service of the people is not a crime." AIMTC alleged that at many border check posts, especially in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, the drivers are being subjected to extortion and corruption. "The helpline numbers issued by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) yesterday are hardly helpful...It needs to be operationalised in an efficient manner," it said.

AIMTC said the vehicles are also being stopped for expired e-way bills, resulting in apprehension among truckers that the penalty on value of goods may be slapped on them. It urged the government to announce a relief package for the road transport sector, saying small operators are under acute financial crunch.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

38 cases registered, 312 arrested for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

A total of 38 cases were registered in the state on Monday for violating the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 312 accused have been arrested.So far, a total of 2,541 cases have been registered in the state and 13,108 accuse...

Rajasthan govt starts free medical tele-consultation service

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday launched a web portal for health tele-consultancy services to help people get advice during the COVID-19-induced lockdown He said though medical facilities are being provided in all health ...

Lockdown 3.0: Several mfg cos resume operations; many retailers open shops, some face difficulties

Several manufacturing firms across auto, textiles, breweries and fertilisers segments resumed operations and shops were also open in many parts of the country on Monday, amid relaxations on the first day of the third phase of the nationwide...

Stage set for online Nations Cup chess tourney; Anand to lead fifth seeded India

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will lead Indias charge at the online Nations Cup beginning on Tuesday, where some of the worlds best players will face off amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has thrown the sporting calendars out of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020