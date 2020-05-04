Transporters urge govt to ensure hassle-free movement of truckers; seeks relief package

Transporters' body AIMTC on Monday urged the Centre to ensure hassle-free movement of truckers carrying goods, saying that while hardly 30 per cent of trucks are on the roads, reports are pouring in of instances of harassment of drivers, including extortion at border points in some states. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of transporters representing about 95 lakh truckers and entities, also reiterated its demand for a relief package, including financial support to the drivers.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted transporters adversely with lack of drivers and uncertainty over opening of offices, godowns and movement of support staff amid the extended lockdown, it said. "There is hardly movement of 25-30 per cent of the trucks on the roads as on date and the restrictions at the interstate borders and nakas and through various zones is further impeding their movement," AIMTC said in a statement.

It said that drivers are forcibly being taken for testing in an insensitive manner by "local authorities (police, tehsildar, sarpanchs) further exploiting their vulnerability and instilling fear among them" and demanded that "they must be treated humanely as being in the service of the people is not a crime." AIMTC alleged that at many border check posts, especially in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, the drivers are being subjected to extortion and corruption. "The helpline numbers issued by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) yesterday are hardly helpful...It needs to be operationalised in an efficient manner," it said.

AIMTC said the vehicles are also being stopped for expired e-way bills, resulting in apprehension among truckers that the penalty on value of goods may be slapped on them. It urged the government to announce a relief package for the road transport sector, saying small operators are under acute financial crunch.