Special train leaves Ajmer for Dankuni in WB with stranded pilgrims

Special train leaves Ajmer for Dankuni in WB with stranded pilgrimsPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:14 IST
A special train with 1,186 passengers on board left for Dankuni junction of West Bengal from Rajasthan's Ajmer on Monday. The special train was arranged for the pilgrims who were stranded at the Ajmer dargah area, a senior official of the state government said.
A spokesperson of the north western railway said the train left on Monday for Dankuni, near Kolkata in West Bengal. "All the protocols of social distancing, screening were followed while allowing the passengers to board the train. Seating arrangements were also made as per social distancing norms," he said.
The pilgrims were stranded in Ajmer ever since the lockdown was imposed in March..
