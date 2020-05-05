Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee recovers 10 paise to settle at 75.63 on easing trade war concerns

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:07 IST
Rupee recovers 10 paise to settle at 75.63 on easing trade war concerns

The rupee on Tuesday recovered by 10 paise to close at 75.63 against the US currency on increased risk appetite following easing SINO-US trade war concerns. The US dollar declined against major Asian currencies and the euro after a US official said that the country was not planning any punitive action against China over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.62 and finally settled at 75.63, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close. During the day the domestic unit saw an intra-day high of 75.50 and a low of 75.72 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 75.73 against the US dollar. Domestic stocks advanced in early trade with the benchmark Sensex trading 85.45 points higher at 31,800.80 and broader Nifty 15.30 points at 9,308.80.

Later, stocks gave up gains and BSE index settled 261.84 points or 0.83 per cent lower at 31,453.51, and the NSE Nifty fell 87.90 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 9,205.60. "Other Asian currencies have also started with gains against the US Dollar this Tuesday morning amid risk appetite returning to the market as many countries planned to ease the restrictions on the lockdown enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Forex traders said the rupee would remain an interplay between COVID-19 situation and the Sino-US tensions. "US has threatened to impose higher tariffs to penalize China and even warned of stringent action. As long as this kind of rhetoric continues to dominate the headlines, Asian currencies, along with Chinese Yuan can depreciate against US Dollar," said Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

"Rupee cannot be immune. Therefore, over the near term, the rupee would remain an interplay between COVID situation and the Sino-US tensions. A range of 75.00 to 76.50 may unfold over the near term," Banerjee added. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.26 per cent up at 99.74.

Brent crude futures rose 8.05 per cent to USD 29.39 per barrel. "In the last couple of sessions FIIs have been net sellers and this could keep major gains for the currency. We expect that the momentum for rupee would continue to remain negative also on the back of broad strength in the dollar against its major crosses," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Traders said investor sentiments remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as the global economy. In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,568 and the number of cases climbed to 46,433 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed over 36 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.51 lakh. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 1,373.98 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 75.7902 and for rupee/euro at 82.8351. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 94.2103 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 70.99..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

China launches spacecraft via largest carrier rocket - CCTV

China on Tuesday successfully launched its largest carrier rocket, which was carrying a new-generation spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV said. The Long March-5B carrier rocket took off at 1800 local time 1000 GMT at the Wenchang Space Laun...

US STOCKS-Futures climb on oil gains, easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.Some hard-hit countries including Italy as well as a handful of U.S....

German court asks ECB to justify bond purchase stimulus

Germanys Constitutional Court has ruled that the countrys central bank must stop participating in a key European Central Bank stimulus program but gave the ECB time to demonstrate that the stimulus program is needed and appropriate. The jud...

FEATURE-Workers mauled by pandemic shock to wildlife reserves, national parks

By Harry Jacques and Nita Bhalla DENPASAR, IndonesiaNAIROBI, May 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - For more than two decades, M Khairi spent his days working as a park guide, accompanying a steady trickle of tourists keen to trek across the lu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020