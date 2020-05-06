Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares flat as mixed earnings, U.S.-China tensions weigh

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:03 IST
European shares flat as mixed earnings, U.S.-China tensions weigh

European shares opened little changed on Wednesday as a batch of mixed earnings reports and simmering U.S.-China tensions added to doubts about a swift economic recovery even as many countries eased lockdown measures.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat as losses in oil and gas sector, following a recent surge, offset gains in healthcare shares. The global mood also remained fragile as U.S. President Donald Trump again took aim at China, urging it to be transparent about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On a busy earnings day, Italy's biggest bank UniCredit posted a 2.7 billion euro ($2.9 billion) loss in the first quarter after writing down loans in anticipation of the damage caused by the pandemic. Its shares fell about 1%. Norwegian Air slumped 12% after saying it would sell new shares at a 79% discount to the latest traded price as it seeks to boost its equity in order to qualify for Norway's government aid package.

Helping keep healthcare shares steady, Denmark's Novo Nordisk rose 2.1% and German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care gained 2.9% after posting better-than-expected first-quarter profits.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK faces bumpy ride on inflation as COVID hits price data

Britain will likely offer some volatile inflation readings in the months ahead because the coronavirus shutdown has prevented statisticians from getting any prices on a wide range items including pints of draft beer, haircuts and holidaysTh...

No data of stranded migrant labourers with Labour Commissioner's office: Labour min to RTI activist

The office of Chief Labour Commissioner, which had ordered a count of stranded migrant labourers in the country last month, does not have any data on it, the Union Labour Ministry told an RTI activist. Applicant Venkatesh Nayak from Comm...

Delhi airport handled over 1,300 evacuation, cargo flights from Mar 25 to May 4

The Delhi airport has handled over 300 evacuation flights for approximately 30,000 passengers and around 1,000 cargo flights from the beginning of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25 to May 4, its operator DIAL said on Wednesday. A...

CIL's supply to power sector falls in March amid slump in coal demand

The supply of coal to the power sector by state-owned CIL registered a decline of eight per cent to 42.30 million tonne in March in the wake of slump in the fuel demand due to lockdown. CIL dispatched 45.84 million tonne MT of coal in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020