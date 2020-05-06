Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edible oil imports down 34 pc in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:06 IST
Edible oil imports down 34 pc in April

India's edible oils import declined by 34 per cent to 7,90,377 tonne during April mainly due to logistics related issues during the lockdown, industry body SEA said on Wednesday. Import of palm oils showed a drastic decline in April, while shipment of soft oils like soybean and sunflower oils rose, it said in a statement.

India, the world's leading vegetable oil buyer, had imported 11,98,763 tonne of edible oils during April 2019. "The drop in April is mainly due to logistics issues at destinations as well as at discharge ports," Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Among palm oils, import of RBD palmolein fell 87 per cent to 29,750 tonne in April 2020 from 2,38,479 tonne in the year-ago month after the commodity was placed under a restrictive list of imports on January 8, 2020, it said. Last year, Malaysia had shipped excessive RBD palmolein to India taking the benefit of lower duty concession, SEA said.

Even import of crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil registered 14 per cent drop in inbound shipments during November-April period due to slump in demand during the lockdown period, it noted. According to SEA, the decline in palm oil imports has led to rise in shipments of soft oils. Soybean and sunflower oils imports rose by 13 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively in the six-month period, thanks to household demand for consumer packs.

However, total shipment of edible oils fell by 14 per cent to 61,82,184 tonne during November-April period of the 2019-20 oil year from 72,03,830 tonne in the year-ago same months. The oil year runs from November to October.

SEA made it clear that the April import data was provisional and it would release the complete data once the situation returns to normal and it is able to access shipment details from all sources. India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small quantity of crude soft oil, including soybean oil from Argentina. Sunflower oil is imported from Ukraine and Russia.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rural India propels India's digital revolution; registers internet growth at 45 per cent, while urban India is maturing at 11 per cent growth, reveals Kantar's ICUBE report

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 6 ANIBusinessWire India Kantar, the worlds leading data, insights and consulting company released its ICUBE 2019 report on digital adoption and usage trends in India. The annual tracking study considered to be t...

India Sotheby's International Realty appoints Vineet Nanda as director of new projects

India Sothebys International Realty on Wednesday said it has appointed Vineet Nanda as director - new projects.&#160; Nanda is an industry veteran with more than three decades of experience. Earlier he was with Omaxe, Central Park and M3M....

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit declines 64 pc to Rs 96.93 cr

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 63.57 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 96.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 266.09 crore for the corre...

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no casualties reported - TV

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Irans western province of Lorestan on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake was at a depth of 7 km 4.4 miles, state TV said, and took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020