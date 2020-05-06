Left Menu
Numaligarh Refinery awards expansion project to thyssenkrupp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:50 IST
Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) has awarded a Rs 300 crore refinery expansion project to thyssenkrupp's plant engineering business. "Under the order, thyssenkrupp will provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for various units of a refinery located in Numaligarh in northeastern India," thyssenkrupp said in a statement.

NRL, based in Assam, is expanding its refining capacity from 3 million tonne to 9 million tonne. The project is expected to be completed by 2024. "We are delighted to partner with our customer Numaligarh Refinery, as it invests in its future expansion. This is another lighthouse project, which fits in with our aspiration to be a leading engineering company in India for the design and construction of petrochemical plants and refineries," said P D Samudra, CEO and Managing Director of thyssenkrupp's chemical plant business in India.

The scope of supply includes EPCM services for a new petrochemical fluidised catalytic cracking (PFCC) unit with two million metric tonne annual capacity, units for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) treatment, gasoline desulphurization, MS blocks having naphtha hydrotreating, continuous catalytic reforming and isomerization units. The thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG is a leading partner for the engineering, construction and service of industrial plants and systems.

Based on more than 200 years of experience, the company supplies tailored, turnkey plants and components for customers in the refinery, chemical, petrochemical, fertilizer, cement, mining, and steel industries..

