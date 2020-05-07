Left Menu
Persistent expands partnership with Dassault to strengthen digital transformation capabilities in Europe

Automation software major Persistent Systems is adding to its digital transformation capabilities in northern Europe with an agreement to expand its partnership with Dassault Systemes.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:11 IST
Automation software major Persistent Systems is adding to its digital transformation capabilities in northern Europe with an agreement to expand its partnership with Dassault Systemes. The pact brings industrial original equipment manufacturers and suppliers to the Dassault Systemes 3DExperience platform where clients can reduce costs, improve supplier collaboration, drive agility and gather better field insights for future product iterations and customer support.

The 3DExperience platform is a business experience platform available on premise or on public orprivate cloud. It enables clients to create powerful experiences through advanced 3D design, 3D digital mock-ups, and product lifecycle management. This platform complements Persistent's application management and model-based systems engineering capabilities in aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment and electronics industries. Persistent and Dassault Systemes have partnered in the United States since 2013.

Together, Persistent and Dassault Systemes provide a sophisticated collaborative foundation forproduct innovation and development, the companies said in a statement. Improving integration across traditional silos in the industrial and manufacturing sector creates a continuous flow of data -- called a digital thread -- that connects the value chain from design and engineering through manufacturing and operations.

With improved integration, OEMs and suppliers can now produce increasingly sophisticated products faster, at less cost and with smaller, geographically dispersed teams. (ANI)

