Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI to extend moratorium to NBFCs

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:46 IST
SBI to extend moratorium to NBFCs

The country's largest lender SBI has decided to extend the RBI-approved moratorium to the cash-strapped NBFC sector to help them tide over the crisis, its MD Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Thursday. The RBI has allowed banks to extend moratorium to borrowers of term loans of all kinds for three months -- March, April and May.

"SBI has taken a decision to extend the moratorium allowed by RBI to the NBFC sector which is facing severe problem of cashflow," Khara said. The bank would extend the moratorium to the Non- Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) on a case-to-case basis after assessing their cash budgets and examining the need for extending it, he told PTI.

"Just to ensure that there is no gap in the cashflow and help them tide over the contingency, SBI has taken such a decision," Khara said. Earlier, the State Bank of India extended 10 per cent emergency COVID response contingency loan to all kinds of borrowers to an extent of Rs 200 crore each, he said.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday reviewed liquidity position and ways to promote lending to the MSME sector during a meeting with representatives of NBFCs and mutual funds amid the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Operations of NBFCs have commenced from Monday as the government eased restrictions for the lockdown.

Some of the issues discussed during the meeting included availability of liquidity from banks and other financial institutions and post-lockdown strategies for supply of credit, including working capital, to MSMEs, traders and bottom of pyramid customers in semi-urban, rural and urban areas, the RBI said. Implementation of three months moratorium on repayment of loan instalments announced by the RBI, and strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms were also discussed.

The governor acknowledged the critical role of NBFCs, including micro finance institutions (MFIs), in delivering last mile credit, and the importance of mutual funds in financial intermediation, RBI said in the statement. The RBI governor on Saturday had met heads of public sector and private sector banks asking them to step up their lending towards the MSME sector.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Contradictory orders are creating confusion, panic: Bhujbal

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal admitted on Thursday that contradictory orders regarding lockdown issued by the administration are creating confusion and panic. People who got stranded after lockdown was announc...

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Now Trump talks of coronavirus attackThe blame game rises At a White House event on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump called the pandemic the worst attack the country had ever...

Poland clears postal voting for presidential election

Polands lower house of parliament gave the green light on Thursday for a presidential election to be held by postal vote following a dispute over whether the vote could take place during the coronavirus pandemic.The election was scheduled t...

COVID-19: Lionsgate to livestream films to raise funds for GiveIndia

Lionsgate India has announced that it will be livestreaming some of its hit movies as part of a new initiative to raise funds for people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The studio has partnered with Facebook for the initiative Lionsga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020