Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT flags traders' inability to pay full salary for April, seeks Goyal's intervention

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:50 IST
CAIT flags traders' inability to pay full salary for April, seeks Goyal's intervention

As the country battles COVID-19, traders' body CAIT on Thursday said traders are facing tremendous financial crunch and payment of full salary for April to their staff was next to impossible. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal seeking his intervention in the matter.  "If such payments are made, the business of the traders will fall like anything and in absence of any inflow of money, such payments will be disastrous for the retail trade of the country and in turn will badly affect the economy," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in the letter to Goyal.

He said it is becoming difficult for traders to pay full salary for the month of April to their employees since they are experiencing "tremendous financial crunch and any full payment of salary to the employees for the April month is next to impossible".  CAIT said, while realising the unprecedented current situation, the government should devise a method under which "this crucial and critical issue is resolved to the satisfaction of all". In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, CAIT had urged the government to allow traders to pay salaries as per a mutual agreement between the employer and the employee or allow them to pay 30 per cent of the salary to meet their livelihood needs.  Alternatively, the government may contribute 50 per cent of the salary and traders may contribute 25 per cent, CAIT had suggested. "Under the current scenario, when there is no business and traders are overburdened with several financial obligations, a needy intervention from the government is required to meet the end of justice," the trader's body said in the letter to the finance minister.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

31 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Haryana, total cases reach 625

As many as 31 new positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total positive cases in the state to 625, said Health Department, Govt of Haryana. The cumulative number of persons on surveillance including contacts till dat...

Criminal case registered against management of chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh where gas leak occurred, says Police. PTI DBV SA VS VS

Criminal case registered against management of chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh where gas leak occurred, says Police. PTI DBV SA VS VS...

Online voting may need to be examined due to coronavirus: Additional Solicitor General

Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain has suggested that election laws may need to be amended with the possible introduction of online voting as social distancing has become a necessity due to COVID-19. In the current situation, it ma...

Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, marking one of the highest-profile collapses yet among retailers forced to temporarily close stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Neiman, which filed for bankruptcy in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020