Mumbai Metro Line 7: MMRDA gets 12 escalators, 2 elevators from China

In major progress in the Dahisar East to Andheri East metro 7 corridor project, town planning authority MMRDA on Thursday said it has got 12 escalators and two elevators from China. Even as the city is under lockdown due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the state government has allowed construction of key infrastructure projects. "Development work has commenced on the line 7 and MMRDA has received 12 escalators and two elevators in the last three days from China. These would be installed at three different stations of the metro line," the authority said. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to commence this Rs 4,830 crore 16.5 km corridor before December 31, 2020. Of the 12 escalators, four each would be installed at Poisar (Mahindra & Mahindra), Magathane and Dindoshi (Pathanwadi) stations of the corridor, whereas the two elevators would be installed at the Akurli station.