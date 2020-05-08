Gadkari asks entertainment sector to register as MSMEs to benefit from schemes

Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari today held meetings via video conferencing with the representatives of Events and Entertainment Management Association and members of Finance Industry Development Council on the impact of COVID-19 on their sectors.

During this interaction, the representatives expressed concerns regarding various challenges being faced by MSMEs amid COVID-19 pandemic along with few suggestions and requested support from the government to keep the sector afloat.

Shri Gadkari emphasized that this sector is doing excellent work and that their talent and vision is widely recognized. As we are fighting a war against CORONA, he asked the members of the event and entertainment sector to register themselves as MSMEs to benefit from the schemes in this regard.

There is a huge potential in India for enterprises in the sector. India is rebuilding Pragati Maidan as international exposition Centre. Government is prepared to provide maximum possible support to the industries at all levels. He asked them to submit a detailed representation which he can take up with other Ministries/Departments.

Shri Gadkari also urged the industry to have a positive attitude during this time to tide over this crisis.

The Minister recalled that the Government of Japan has offered a special package to its industries for taking out Japanese investments from China and move elsewhere. He opined that it is an opportunity for India which should be grabbed.

Some of the major issues highlighted and the suggestions given include introducing a category for event and management to register as MSME, need of dedicated officers at state/district level for MSMEs, assistance to small financing units in sourcing funds, doing away credit rating requirement for smaller financing units to avail guarantees offered under the relevant scheme, etc.

Shri Gadkari responded to the questions from representatives and assured all possible help. He informed that he would examine their representation for consideration relating to his Ministry and also take up with other related departments/ Governments.

He emphasized that the industry should take a positive approach and tap the opportunities that will be created when the COVID-19 crisis gets over.

