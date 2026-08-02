Thirteen die in tourist plane crash over Peru's Nazca Lines, TVPeru says
A small tourist plane crashed over the Nazca Lines in southern Peru on Saturday, killing all 13 people on board, including 11 passengers and two pilots.
- Country:
- Peru
A small tourist plane crashed on Saturday as it flew over the Nazca Lines archaeological site in southern Peru leaving 13 dead, Peruvian state news channel TVPeru said.
TVPeru reported that the plane was carrying 11 passengers and two pilots.
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