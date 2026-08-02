Thirteen die in tourist plane crash over Peru's Nazca Lines, TVPeru says

‌A small ​tourist plane ‌crashed on Saturday as it flew ‌over the ‌Nazca Lines archaeological site ⁠in southern ​Peru ⁠leaving 13 dead, ⁠Peruvian state ​news channel TVPeru said.

TVPeru ⁠reported that ⁠the ​plane was carrying ⁠11 passengers and two ⁠pilots.