Thirteen die in tourist plane crash over Peru's Nazca Lines, TVPeru says

A small tourist plane crashed over the Nazca Lines in southern Peru on Saturday, killing all 13 people on board, including 11 passengers and two pilots.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 01:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 01:18 IST
Thirteen die in tourist plane crash over Peru's Nazca Lines, TVPeru says
  • Country:
  • Peru

‌A small ​tourist plane ‌crashed on Saturday as it flew ‌over the ‌Nazca Lines archaeological site ⁠in southern ​Peru ⁠leaving 13 dead, ⁠Peruvian state ​news channel TVPeru said.

TVPeru ⁠reported that ⁠the ​plane was carrying ⁠11 passengers and two ⁠pilots.

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