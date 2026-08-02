Rallying-Pajari leads in Finland after Ogier crashes out 

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia were taken to hospital for checks after a crash in Rally Finland, but were reported to be "generally OK" with no serious injuries.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 00:57 IST
Rallying-Pajari leads in Finland after Ogier crashes out 
  • Country:
  • Finland

Toyota's ‌reigning ​world champion Sebastien Ogier and stand-in co-driver Julien Ingrassia were flown to hospital for checks after crashing out of Rally Finland on Saturday, with teammate ‌Sami Pajari inheriting the lead in his home event. The Toyota team said on X that the two Frenchmen, taken to hospital in Tampere, had got out of the wrecked car unassisted and were "generally OK".

Ogier, a nine-times world ‌champion who had led the event since Friday, went off the road at speed on stage 17 ‌with the car rolling several times. The stage, the penultimate one of the day, was immediately halted.

Ogier and Ingrassia, who retired in 2021 as the champion's regular co-driver but was standing in after Vincent Landais was absent for personal reasons, had been 20.9 seconds ⁠clear at ​the time. "We contacted them ⁠and we spoke with them, Seb was more shocked than anything else, nothing broken," Toyota's deputy-team principal Juha Kankkunen told Rally.tv.

"They are ⁠in the helicopter on the way to hospital to be checked out, which is important after this kind of accident. "I ​don’t know what was the reason for it, was there anything technical or anything like that."

Ogier's ⁠championship-leading teammate Elfyn Evans also rolled his Toyota Yaris at speed in the morning but was able to continue after spectators came ⁠to ​his assistance. Team mechanics then made repairs during the noon service. Toyota were still on course for a podium sweep at the end of the leg despite the crash, with Pajari 46.4 seconds clear of ⁠teammate Oliver Solberg and Evans third, one minute and 36.3 seconds off the pace.

Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux was in ⁠fourth place, with Toyota's Takamoto ⁠Katsuta fifth. A win on Sunday would be the second in a row for Pajari, who took his first career WRC victory in Estonia last month.

The rally ‌ends after two ‌more stages.

TRENDING

1
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three

Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three

Ukraine
2
US Treasury undertakes intervention in yen market, FT reports

US Treasury undertakes intervention in yen market, FT reports

United States
3
Yemen's Houthis deny plans to impose fees on ships sailing through Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis deny plans to impose fees on ships sailing through Red Sea

Yemen
4
US Justice Department says 'flawed' work led to Reflecting Pool peeling

US Justice Department says 'flawed' work led to Reflecting Pool peeling

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia Leads Global E-Commerce, but ADB Says Digital Divides Threaten Future Economic Growth

How Ghana's Reading Revolution Could Transform Education Policy Across Developing Countries

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026