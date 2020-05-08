Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colony Capital reports $3.2 billion defaults on portfolio loans

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:21 IST
Colony Capital reports $3.2 billion defaults on portfolio loans

Real estate and investment firm Colony Capital Inc said on Friday its portfolio companies had defaulted on $3.2 billion of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties. Colony Capital has received a "notice of acceleration" covering $780 million of the defaulted debt, it said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/2SOt8wl.

The firm also suspended its common dividend for the second quarter of 2020 and said it is prudent to conserve cash during a period of uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Colony Capital reached a settlement with Blackwells, handing the activist investor a fourth board seat and creating a new vehicle to buy Colony's stock on the open market.

Blackwells and Colony last year decided to give Blackwells two board seats and jointly agree on a third director later. Blackwells has kept up the pressure on Colony since then, however, and in November called for Tom Barrack, a billionaire friend of U.S. President Donald Trump, to step down as CEO of Colony.

Barrack had planned to leave the post in 2021 but will now leave sooner. Since Blackwells became involved with Colony, the company has cut costs, sold its industrial segment to Blackstone Group and pushed Kevin Traenkle to step down as chief investment officer in February.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Harpy Eagle hatches in Brazil refuge, bringing hope for species

A fluffy Harpy Eagle recently born at Brazils Bela Vista Biological Refuge is keeping the centers caretakers busy as they seek to preserve this near-threatened species. The white eagle, hatched on April 26, weighs just 158 grams 5.6 oz but ...

Oppn shedding crocodile tears for workers: UP Labour Minister Maurya

With the Congress and Samajwadi Party attacking the Uttar Pradesh government for exempting industries in the state from some labour laws for the next three years, Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Friday accused the opposition of showi...

Xiaomi India unveils Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K

Smartphone major Xiaomi on Friday unveiled its flagship 5G handset - Mi 10 - that features a 108MP quad-camera setup as well as a content streaming device and wireless earbuds as it looks to further strengthen its presence in the connected ...

Pence's aide tests positive with coronavirus

An aide to US Vice President Mike Pence tested positive with coronavirus on Friday, according to a senior administration official. This is the third known case of a White House staffer testing positive with coronavirus. A day earlier a mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020