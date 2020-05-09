Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 02:01 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data

Equity markets rallied on Friday, hitting weekly highs, and oil prices gained as more governments around the world began gradually reopening their economies and Sino-American trade tensions eased.

The optimism contrasted with the economic data. U.S. unemployment numbers showed the coronavirus crisis cost the economy 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression. Markets largely shrugged off the report after seeing U.S. jobs data came in better than expected.

"It's a historic, tragic day for the U.S. economy, but we're still seeing markets be near their session highs because expectations are that this is going to be short-lived," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. In a sign of reduced skittishness among investors, the CBOE Market Volatility Index, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, closed at 27.98, the first time below 30 since Feb. 26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 455.43 points, or 1.91%, to 24,331.32, the S&P 500 gained 48.61 points, or 1.69%, to 2,929.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 141.66 points, or 1.58%, to 9,121.32. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.67%.

Still, some market watchers worried that the long-term impact will be worse than feared. By the raw numbers, the coronavirus crisis has left more Americans unemployed in one month than during the entire Great Depression, noted Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. Equity markets have rebounded without a full picture of how many jobs will return and how much the economy will grow, said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist, State Street Global Markets.

“Valuations are still pretty aggressive. They assume we get back to where we were from an earnings perspective right away. That is something GDP is not necessarily showing,” he said. The dollar turned negative against the euro during late trading. The dollar index fell 0.038%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.0834.

"It is important not to underplay the scale of this shock to the U.S. economy ... especially since services makes up such a proportion of the U.S. economy," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. Top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed their Phase 1 trade deal on Friday, with China saying they agreed to improve the atmosphere for its implementation and the United States saying both sides expected obligations to be met.

That calmed investors' fears about renewed trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump and other top officials blamed China for the spread of the coronavirus and threatened punitive action, including possible tariffs and shifting supply chains away from China. "The threat of a breakdown in negotiations for now at least has been averted," said CIBC's Stretch.

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields hit record lows on Friday and fed fund futures implied the Federal Reserve could cut rates into negative territory this year, though officials have indicated they were not interested in setting negative rates. The 2-year note last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.1508%, from 0.129%.

Oil prices climbed as some countries moved ahead with plans to relax economic and social lockdowns imposed to halt the coronavirus pandemic, kindling market hopes for a boost in demand for crude and its products. U.S. oil futures rose $1.19 to settle at $24.74 a barrel and Brent settled up $1.51 at $30.97.

Both contracts showed some easing from the morning's gains, but they were still heading for a second week of gains after the lows of April. U.S. gold futures settled 0.7% lower at $1,713.90.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reported coronavirus cases in Egypt jump by nearly 500

Egypt reported 495 cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, its highest daily increase to date, as the number of deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by the health ministry rose above 500. The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by the min...

Bills sign 3 draft picks, including Epenesa, Fromm

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday the signing of three of their selections from the 2020 NFL Draft to rookie contracts, including top pick A.J. Epenesa, a defensive end out of Iowa. Epenesa was selected in the second round with the 54th ov...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

More than 3.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 271,030 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1704 GMT on Friday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global s...

Delta will suspend service to 10 U.S. airports starting May 13

Delta Air Lines Inc said on Friday it will suspend service to 10 U.S. airports where it services a nearby airport until at least September amid the massive travel falloff due to the coronavirus outbreak. Delta is halting flights to Chicago ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020