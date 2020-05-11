Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-payment of fees, rebates can land educational institutes in critical care: FICCI Arise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:27 IST
Non-payment of fees, rebates can land educational institutes in critical care: FICCI Arise
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

FICCI Arise, a collegium of stakeholders aimed at promoting quality education, has welcomed the Supreme Court decision to not allow a college fee rebate during lockdown, saying non-payment of fee can land educational institutes in "critical care" and affect the livelihood of many. The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a petition of students from private colleges seeking a fee rebate in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown which has led to job losses and salary cuts of many parents.

The court asked the petitioners' advocate how the colleges will run if they failed to receive fees and from where will the colleges give salary to their employees. "We welcome the logical decision by the apex court to ensure college fees to be paid for the lockdown period. We look forward to similar decisions for the aided and unaided schools of the country that are already in critical care during these Covid times. Educational institutions play a very important role in the society as they equip future generations with knowledge and wisdom," FICCI Arise Chairman Manit Jain said.

"It is extremely critical to keep their people base and infrastructure intact enabling them to serve students in the same way when they return to schools and colleges. There are over 3.03 lakh unaided private schools in the country. At a very basic estimate of the direct employment, these schools offer employment to over 3 crore people comprising teaching, non-teaching and support staff. This translates into livelihood to 12-15 crore citizens of the country," Jain added. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17. While schools and colleges are conducting teaching activities online, there has been a constant demand from parents for a fee rebate.

"Education is one of the top 5 employment providers in the country. With the closure of schools on account of COVID-19, many institutions across the country have moved to online teaching using both synchronous and asynchronous modes of instruction. "Faculty and teachers have had to spend much more time than usual to plan, learn, adapt and deliver online classes. They have risen to the call of their duty in these unprecedented times only to be faced with the uncertainty of salary payments and continued employability," Jain said.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Show specific, concrete direction on lockdown: Uddhav to Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show specific and concrete direction on the ongoing lockdown. During his interaction via video conferencing with the PM who chaired a COVID-19 strat...

Nippon Foundation decides to donate for coronavirus crisis

Amid coronavirus crisis, the collapse of the medical system is a big problem. In such a scenario, Japans The Nippon Foundation has declared to prepare huge temporary medical treatment facility, which will be built-in Museum of Maritime and ...

Sports highlights

The following are the top stories at 2115 hours SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR Gambhir wants BCCI to play statesman says India should tour Australia Mumbai, May 11 PTI Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the BCCI should behave like a statesm...

WB Doctors' Forum writes to Chief Secy, express concern over health workers testing COVID-19 positive

The West Bengal Doctors Forum on Monday wrote to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha expressing concern regarding healthcare workers testing positive in large numbers in the state and said that all in-patient department patients IPD need to be tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020