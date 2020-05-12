Left Menu
Guj: two flights bring home 244 students from US, Philippines

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:14 IST
Guj: two flights bring home 244 students from US, Philippines

Two special flights bringing a total of 244 Indian students stranded in the Philippines and United States landed here on Tuesday morning. All these students, stuck overseas since the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, are from Gujarat, said an official release.

While 137 students were evacuated from Manila, the capital of the Philippines, 107 were evacuated from New York. They were screened upon arrival and sent to their respective districts in buses. They will be placed in institutional quarantine for 14 days.

The state government had announced earlier that around 1,000 students from Gujarat will be brought back from various countries. The Union Government has launched `Vande Bharat Mission' to bring back Indian nationals stranded in other countries.

