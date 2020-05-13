Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deutsche Bank targets 200 bln euros of sustainable investment by 2025

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:45 IST
Deutsche Bank targets 200 bln euros of sustainable investment by 2025
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

German lender Deutsche Bank plans to pump at least 200 billion euros ($216.8 billion) into so-called sustainable financing and investments by 2025, its first formal targets for doing so. The money will include loans provided by the bank, bonds placed on behalf of its clients and assets managed by its private bank. It does not include assets managed by its fund arm, DWS, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The move is the latest by a leading global lender to showcase commitment to sustainable investing, as pressure builds on banks to support the globally agreed transition to a low-carbon and more environmentally friendly economy. Countries in Europe and elsewhere have also been looking at ensuring that sustainable investment is at the heart of economic recovery plans after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deutsche Bank said it would base its definition of sustainable activities on a planned European Union framework, known as the sustainable finance taxonomy or use its own "transparent criteria". The bank said it would report annually on its progress and disclose more details on its definition of sustainable finance by the end of the second quarter of this year.

"We are driven by a very strong conviction to help shape the global change to a sustainable, climate-neutral and social economy," said Chief Executive Christian Sewing, calling the 200 billion euro target "ambitious" relative to those of its rivals. "However, we are starting from a good base because, as a globally active financing house, we can serve the growing demand of our clients for sustainable investment products by ourselves." ($1 = 0.9223 euros)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Deutsche Bank targets 200 bln euros of sustainable investment by 2025

German lender Deutsche Bank plans to pump at least 200 billion euros 216.8 billion into so-called sustainable financing and investments by 2025, its first formal targets for doing so. The money will include loans provided by the bank, bonds...

London stocks fall as GDP shrinks, retail sales plunge

UK stock markets fell on Wednesday as data showed a nationwide shutdown crushed retail sales in April, while the economy shrank by a record 5.8 in March in further evidence of the business damage caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Th...

China says wanton U.S. pressure will hurt investors

Wanton obstructions on U.S. investors under the pretext of national security runs counter to economic law and will end up costing the investors, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.It was responding to a report that U.S. Presiden...

Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases; two deaths

Malaysia reported 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its cumulative total to 6,779 infections.The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 111. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020