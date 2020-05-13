Left Menu
LinkedIn launches virtual events solution to connect communities online

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:54 IST
Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the global launch of a virtual events solution, a tighter integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events, to enable companies stay connected with their online communities in real time. LinkedIn's virtual events solution is available to all members globally across all markets on desktop and mobile, the company said in a statement.

This integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events helps companies to host live, real-time events in a trusted environment, attract the right professional audiences, drive strong reach and engagement, and get more mileage for their events with a dedicated hub for videos of the event on their pages, the statement added. In October 2019, LinkedIn launched LinkedIn Events globally and in March 2020, the platform enabled companies to create an event via their LinkedIn Pages.

"As the business world moves from in-person conferences to virtual events, we recognise how important it is to equip our customers with tools to bring the professional community together - online, in real time, and at scale, in the safest way possible," said Ajay Datta, Head of Product, India, at LinkedIn. According to LinkedIn data, 82 per cent of audiences prefer seeing live-streams from brands than regular social posts, and 45 per cent of senior leaders are considering a more permanent shift to virtual events and conferences.

LinkedIn further said that companies can now drive better reach with targeted audiences by sharing the event with their page followers and by sharing direct invitations of the event with their first-degree networks. "By combining Events and Live, LinkedIn hopes to equip brands with a powerful product suite to host virtual events," the statement said.

