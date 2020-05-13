Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling recovers but remains vulnerable

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:44 IST
Sterling recovers but remains vulnerable

Sterling recovered on Wednesday, though it remained vulnerable as traders weighed the benefit of government support to shield the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic against the high financial costs of doing so.

The pound rose in spite of the fact that Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government shut down much of the country. Analysts attributed the move to previous market expectations and to the short positions in sterling held by global leveraged funds.

Even though the fall in the U.K.'s gross domestic product was severe, the decline was not as bad as feared by the economists polled by Reuters, who were expecting the economy to shrink by 8%. Moreover, the fact that market participants held nearly $1 billion in sterling shorts meant that any small enthusiasm had a bigger effect on the British currency, said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale.

"Nobody runs in to take the other side of these moves ever at the moment," Juckes said. Another reason behind the sterling upswing was a broad-based weaker dollar in anticipation of what Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell might say about monetary policy later in the day, Juckes said.

Sterling was last trading up 0.4% at $1.2310. It was last up 0.2% versus the euro at 88.36 pence. Britain on Tuesday extended its job retention scheme, in which the government pays 80% of furloughed workers' wages, by another four months until the end of October. But analysts estimate it will cost the government billions to fund this scheme, which will then likely lead to higher debt and taxes.

Ministers will have to raise taxes sharply in the coming months to deal with an estimated 337-billion-pound deficit in the current financial year, according to a leaked Treasury document, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. "While the additional support for employment is welcome, the cost could quickly start to weigh on investor sentiment especially if second COVID waves emerge going forward," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.

The scheme is estimated to cost 49 billion pounds ($60 billion) through to June, and an additional 30 billion pounds to run it through October, he added. The pound has lost 2.5% of its value against the dollar so far this month, making it the biggest underperformer among the major currencies. However, the pound was far off its March lows, when it sank to $1.14, its lowest in decades. ($1 = 0.8149 pounds)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

8-year old boy in Kerala petitions police against sister, others for not playing with him

An eight-year old boy stumped police here with a strange complaint - seeking arrest of five girls, including his elder sister, for bullying and not playing with him during the COVID-19 lockdown. They are making fun of me because I am a boy....

Maruti board approves supply of Vitara Brezza to Toyota

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said its board has approved supply of a derivative of compact SUV Vitara Brezza to Toyota Kirloskar Motor which will then sell the vehicle under its own brand name. This will result in incremental sales ...

Remote Lesotho becomes last country in Africa to record COVID-19 case

Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, becoming the last country in Africa to be afflicted by the virus.The ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travellers from South Africa ...

Fed's Powell says economy may face 'extended period' of weak growth

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a sober review of where the U.S. economy stands on the cusp of its reopening, said on Wednesday the country could face an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes, pledged to use more Fed p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020