Yediyurappa lauds PM and FM for announcing stimulus package to revive economy.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's Rs three lakh crore financial support to the industrial sector which is one of the worst hit due to the coronavirus induced lockdown since March 24. The Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive economy, which includes Rs three lakh crore to the MSMEs.

Referring to Sitharaman's announcement of Rs three lakh crore package to the MSMEs on Wednesday, Yediyurappa said this aid would be a boon to the economic revival of industries and the laborers. "This is a very timely and scientific move with expertise and collateral-free loans for MSMEs will boost them to resume operations.

This will benefit 45 lakh MSMEs in the country," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying. The Rs 90,000 crore aid to Electricity supply companies of the States, income tax exemption and return of Rs 50 thousand crores, payment of Rs 6,750 crore towards Employees Provident Fund contribution of employees and the entrepreneurs and Rs 30,000 crore aid for non-banking finance institutions will help the industries and employees, the Chief Minister noted.

He was optimistic that the no-global tender for upto Rs 200 crore will stimulate the growth of Indian companies. Hailing the Central government, Yediyurappa said, "None of the Covid-19 affected countries have announced such a huge economic revival package for the industrial sector in the world.

This is a bold step towards motivating people to exit lockdown system to work and earn their bread." A day after Prime Minister announced the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to revive the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral-free loans for small businesses, cut the tax rate for non-salary payments and provided liquidity to non-banking companies to help them tide over the disruptions caused by the lockdown. Sitharaman said Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion will be made in electricity distribution companies to help them fight the current financial stress.