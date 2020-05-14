Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy storm, lightening damage part of 125-MW Sakri solar power project in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:39 IST
Heavy storm, lightening damage part of 125-MW Sakri solar power project in Maharashtra

Heavy storm and lightening in Dhule district of Maharahstra have caused severe damage to a part of the 125-megawatt (MW) solar power project located at Sakri. Nearly 50-MW plant of this 125-MW solar project of state power generator Mahagenco suffered damages as lightening struck one of the isolators at the plant and the storm damaged the solar panels at around 5 pm on Wednesday, according to the officials of the utility.

"The damage was to the extent of 30 kV (kilovolts) and all the restoration works were carried on immediately. The isolator has been replaced and the generation has started from today as soon as the plant started getting sun radiation," one of the officials said. Till many years ago, this 125-MW plant, commissioned in 2013, was touted as the world's largest single location plant as it was spread across 400 acres of land.

This project was developed by two firms, including Lanco Power for 75 MW capacity and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) for 50 MW capacity, at a cost of over Rs 1,600 crore. The project was backed by German financial institution KfW.

According to the officials, the damage was caused to the MEIL project. "Due to the strong winds and rain, the roof of the inverter room, was blown away and the 33 kV grid connected to the plant had tripped. All these have been restored," the official added.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Carlos Sainz joins Ferrari for 2021 F1 season

Carlos Sainz on Thursday joined Ferrari for the 2021 F1 season, replacing Sebastian Vettel, who will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020. The 25-year old, Sainz, will join the Italian squad on a two-year deal after two seasons at McLaren, crea...

Malaysia to recover $107.3 million after settling 1MDB case against film producer

Malaysias anti-corruption commission said on Thursday it will recover overseas assets worth about 107.3 million in a settlement deal reached with Riza Aziz, a producer of Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street and the stepson of former Prim...

Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews status of COVID-19 testing with NCDC Director

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health Family Welfare visited the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC and dedicated the COBAS 6800 testing machine to the nation, here today. This is the first such testing machine that has been pro...

Coronavirus vaccine possible in about a year, says EU agency

A vaccine to counter the new coronavirus could be approved in about a year in an optimistic scenario, a agency which approves medicines for the European Union said on Thursday.As the world rushes to develop a vaccine, the European Union, ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020