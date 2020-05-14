Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kochi Maker Village company rolls out handy device to avoid physical contacts at public places

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:01 IST
Kochi Maker Village company rolls out handy device to avoid physical contacts at public places

In a bid to help people avoid physical contacts in public places in the backdrop of COVID-19, a company at the Maker Village here has come out with a handy device for a range of routing functions such as handling lifts, doors and ATMs. SectorQube has launched the keychain-shaped CoGun that aids people in routine functions such as pushing the door- handle, pressing the ATM buttons, operating a lift or water tap, thus guarding the user against possibly germ-infested surfaces.

"Costing close to Rs 150, CoGun is ready to take shipping orders. The innovative product was launched this week as part of a series of innovations taking place at Maker Village in line with an emerging national focus on indigenisation", a statement issued by the Maker Village said on Thursday. "Within five hours of launch and minimal marketing, we received close to 200 pre-orders from across the country, claimed SectorQube CEO Nibu Alias.

Additionally, we received enquiries from countries such as Ireland, UK and UAE, apart from bulk orders totalling 40,000 pieces of CoGun, he said. When COVID-19 is bringing in new habits to people across the globe, SectorQubes product has got the potential to become a game-changer, added the head of the company which is incubating at Maker Village for the past three years.

The current COVID-triggered crisis prompted its team to come up with CoGun in less than two weeks, using the facilities available at Maker Village that functions at the Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery near here. The 2016-founded Maker Village is a joint initiative of Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Government of Kerala with IIITM-K in Thiruvananthapuram as the nodal agency.

We had discussions with doctors and professionals of various specialisations from across the country, he said. To them, CoGun has a huge potential. They think it can be considered mostly in the category of a PPE, but with more convenience in using it." With a production capacity of 10,000 pieces a day, CoGun has registered with online portals such as Amazon.

Soon, CoGun will sell nation-wide," Alias said..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 crisis increasing psychological suffering: UN chief

Warning that the COVID-19 crisis is increasing psychological suffering, UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an ambitious commitments from countries to address mental health issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic, amid a potential...

Hisar doctor removed from COVID-19 duties reinstated after Haryana Health minister intervenes

A government doctor in Haryanas Hisar, who was relieved of COVID-19 duties after he reportedly pasted home quarantined poster at the house of an influential person, resumed his duty on Thursday following the intervention of state Health min...

Piyush Goyal asked G20 members to first focus on easing distress due to COVID

India has called upon the G-20 nations to ensure access to essential medicines, treatments and vaccines at affordable prices. In his Interventions during the 2nd G20 Virtual Trade Investment Ministers Meeting, held through Video-conferenci...

Will ensure cries of migrant workers reach govt: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will ensure that the cries of migrant workers reach the government, describing them as the flag-bearers of the countrys self respect. There is dense darkness and these are difficult ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020