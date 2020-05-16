Paint companies foray into sanitiser segment

Leading paint makers in the country are entering into manufacturing of sanitiser and focusing on antibacterial coatings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Saturday. Consumers have become more cautious about home and personal hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic, the paint makers said.

"Post COVID, we plan to take antibacterial paints, contactless express painting services to rural areas and small towns. We also have plans to sell sanitiser," Berger Paints India MD and CEO Abhijit Roy said in a webinar organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Asian Paints had also introduced sanitizer for hand and surface under the brand 'Viroprotek'.

"We have been working in the health and hygiene space for some time and had introduced a product which helps customers in maintaining good standards of hygiene and bacterial protection for their homes. "We felt it apt to consolidate our portfolio in the hygiene space," Asian Paints MD and CEO Amit Syngle said recently while unveiling sanitiser.

Roy said factories would operate in three shifts, to maintain social distancing at the workplace and will focus on automation to increase productivity.