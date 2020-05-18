Left Menu
Development News Edition

Streamin' Music Group Now Officially Launched in India, Releases EP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:51 IST
Streamin' Music Group Now Officially Launched in India, Releases EP

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Amid Corona Virus and lockdown stress, there is good news for the music lovers. Streamin’ Music Group (SMG), a record label Founded by Keshav Bhardwaj (Klipr) has been officially launched in India today with New Delhi as their base of operations and global audience as their market. On this occasion, Klipr has released 6-track Extended Play (EP), which goes deeper into the sound of tech-house. The EP will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play etc. Launched in 2018, SMG initially setup their base in Rotterdam, Netherlands, as the label’s Manager was from that city. ‘Massive Music’ by Klipr was the label's opening track, which received tremendous response from the audience.‘Massive Music’ crossed 1 million views on YouTube in just a couple of months. In mid-2019, the label initiated their operations in India in order to give Indian artists the chance to showcase their music to the world simultaneously working with various artists globally. "The idea to start a record label was conceived when I was travelling across Europe. During this time I met and worked with a few artists, which gave me an insight into the vibe and complexities of the Music Industry,” says Keshav. “Electronic Dance Music is popular in almost every country – USA, UK, Australia, India, Indonesia and Europe to name a few,” adds Keshav. SMG is currently releasing music by Klipr, a solo project by Keshav Bhardwaj, and BlareMob a combined project by Keshav Bhardwaj and Himanshu Chhabra. The duo has been making original hits since 2017. Himanshu is interested in the commercial side of the electronic dance music genres, whereas Keshav tends to favour the more intense and dynamic styles. Klipr realized his passion for music during his early years of college. While attending university in London and finishing his education in business, Klipr travelled to some of the most notable music scenes in the world, including Miami, Ibiza, and Barcelona. He spent the last few years learning everything about music production and the music industry. His hard work and dedication paid off giving his music a noticeably intimate sound. He used this knowledge of the industry to create SMG, his own record label.(www.streaminmusicgroup.com). As for BlareMob, after years of working together, their keen creative sense allows them to merge their individual influences and styles, resulting in a sound that is unique, exciting, and bold. While Klipr delves more into underground music, BlareMob has been producing commercial tracks lately. These tracks are perfect examples of the duo’s ability to experiment and blend different sounds together. While the songs are heavily driven by dance beats, they also feature technical synth breakdowns that are reminiscent of a true EDM banger. The result is a unique track that will appeal to both casual pop listeners and fans of heavier electronic music. A few of SMG’s tracks are Klipr’s Running Back, Leave Me, Connected, I’m So Good and BlareMob’s Diamond, Hold Me and Stabbed. These tracks are available on all digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, JioSaavn, etc. In India too, SMG intends to begin their stint by releasing music produced by Klipr and BlareMob. SMG also has plans to give a platform to the Indian artists to showcase their music to the world. “SMG is all about versatility. We believe in giving creative freedom to our artists – whatever they want to express through their music. We don’t want to confine our artists to a specific genre,” says Keshav. Both Klipr and BlareMob have also been toying with the idea of performing at music festivals in India and abroad. So, one can soon look forward to such events too. Image: Keshav Bhardwaj, Founder, Streamin' Music Group PWRPWR

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's veteran pro-democracy activists defiant as they hear charges in court

Some of the 15 pro-democracy activists arrested in police raids in Hong Kong showed defiance on Monday as they appeared in court to hear charges of participating in illegal anti-government demonstrations last year.Veteran politicians, a pub...

Krishi Bhawan employee tests COVID-19 positive

A part of Krishi Bhawan building in Central Delhi has been sealed after an official in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been tested positive for COVID-19. The official works as a personal secretary in the Departm...

Acropolis sparkles in the sun as Greek tourist spots reopen

Greece reopened the Acropolis, museums and other major tourist attractions as the coronavirus lockdown eased in bright sunshine in Athens on Monday. Quarantine restrictions are gradually being lifted -- access to beaches was allowed on Satu...

Have to live in harmony with fellow humans and nature in 'corona times': VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said people will have to learn to live with the novel coronavirus and called for adopting new ways of life based on the lessons learnt from the pandemic. A day after the coronavirus lockdown was ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020