Sany donates 1 Lakh N95 Masks and 5 Lakh 3 Ply Masks to govt of Maharashtra through MIDC

Supporting the government of Maharashtra in its fight against the COVID, Sany, a leading manufacturer of construction, mining and material handling equipment, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions donated one lakh N95 masks and five lakh 3 Ply Masks to the government of Maharashtra through MIDC.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:32 IST
(Left to Right): Rajesh Tope, Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Maharashtra and Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany South Asia and India. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Supporting the government of Maharashtra in its fight against the COVID, Sany, a leading manufacturer of construction, mining and material handling equipment, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions donated one lakh N95 masks and five lakh 3 Ply Masks to the government of Maharashtra through MIDC. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany South Asia and Sany India handed over the masks to Shri Rajesh Tope, Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra. Sany has been in the forefront in helping people during the lockdown by donating masks and PPE kits to various hospitals and people who have been working at the construction sites. Sany also provided food ration to the needy families who were affected due to the lockdown.

"We firmly believe that the fight against COVID should be a combined effort of the government, corporate houses/industries, healthcare professionals and the citizens in general. Within the company, we are adhering to all possible measures to ensure the safety of all our employees and stakeholders," said Deepak Garg. "As a socially conscious company, we have taken this small but significant step in providing the N95 masks with an intention of keeping our corona warriors i.e. our doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, district administrators and police personnel safe from this deadly virus. I also need to applaud the commendable efforts taken by the health ministry in combating COVID. I sincerely hope that we become a corona free country soon," he further added, while speaking about this initiative.

Rajesh Tope, minister of state for Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra thanked Sany for the donation of masks and advised Sany to keep doing such activities for the betterment of people of India. "It's really commendable to see that companies like Sany stand united with us in our fight against this invisible enemy. By providing the N95 and 3 Ply Masks, they have helped the real life warriors who are in the frontline and vulnerable to this deadly virus. As far as protective measures are concerned, it is critical to maintain the constant supply of masks and PPE kits to ensure the safety of our frontline workers. Having said that, I urge more companies to come forward and lend their support in whatsoever way possible," said Dr P Anbalagan, (IAS), CEO of MIDC.

"With the entire country living under the threat of this fast spreading virus, the need of the hour is to follow preventive measures like wearing a mask. This becomes mandatory for our corona warriors who are more vulnerable in contracting COVID-19. Sany's gesture of providing masks will go a long way in keeping our corona warriors safe and healthy," said Subhedar, Joint CEO of MIDC. Sany has adopted a number of initiatives, both online and offline to promote a healthy and safe atmosphere for their employees. Offline measures like work from home and onsite measures like thermal screening and proper sanitization are being practiced to ensure safety. Online measures include "SANYtization", which is a digital initiative to promote awareness amongst the whole community through social media channels.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

