Almost 2 months after 1st case, 2 test positive in Gondia

Almost 2 months after 1st case, 2 test positive in GondiaPTI | Gondia | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:53 IST
Gondia in Maharashtra reappeared on the COVID-19 map as two Mumbai returnees tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, almost two months after the first case was detected in the district, a health official said here. He said a 30-year-old man from Karandi village in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil and a 22-year-old man from Amgaon tehsil tested positive.
"The 30-year-old man arrived in a truck from Chembur in Mumbai on May 15,and was in institutional quarantine, while the other, who works in a private hospital in Mumbai, came in a taxi on May 17 and got himself quarantined in the general hospital here," he said. The first COVID-19 case in Gondia was a man who had returned from Bangkok and tested positive on March 27. He has since recovered and been discharged.
