Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truecaller redesigns app to enhance user experience

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:00 IST
Truecaller redesigns app to enhance user experience
Representative image

Phone directory app Truecaller on Wednesday said it has redesigned its app to help streamline calls history, SMS and instant messages conversations into a single tab for users. The revamp has been done for both Android and iOS users globally. The latest update includes two major features - a new full-screen caller ID, and smart SMS that helps users categorise their SMS.

"Communication in 2020 is easier in many ways, but also complicated by the vast amount of ways to connect with people and information. There is a need to streamline this experience, we believe," Truecaller Managing Director Sandeep Patil said. He added that in recent years, Truecaller has become a communication hub where all spam - calls and SMS - are identified. "With this update, we want to make it, even more, easier for our users to have streamlined communication," he said. India is the largest market for Truecaller, accounting for 150 million monthly active users of its global user base of over 200 million monthly active users. As of October last year, one million were premium (paid) subscribers - who get access to an ad-free experience and additional call blocking features. Under the new update, users can find all messages and calls merged into a single list on the Home tab. Also, users will see a full-screen caller ID instead of the small floating pop-up seen previously.

The Caller ID will show colors to identify the type of call - blue for calls from contacts or unknown numbers, purple for priority calls from businesses or delivery services, red for known spammers, and gold for users with upgraded Gold accounts. The Smart SMS feature will automatically sort messages into four distinct groups - Personal, Important, Others, and Spam - using on-device machine learning, the company said.

Financial and payment notifications will be placed in the 'Important' tab, helping users keep track of bills, payments and budgets. Future updates will include travel reminders like flight delays, bus seat allocation, live tracking and updates on postal/courier deliveries, tax updates and hospital/doctor appointments. The company said all processing happens offline and no message leaves the mobile device. All transactional information is securely stored on the mobile, it said adding that this feature will be India-first for all Android users.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet decisions will help several citizens: PM

The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday were focused on welfare of migrant workers, senior citizens, easier availability of credit and harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saidDuri...

Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs by 95 on Wednesday

Spains overnight death toll from the new coronavirus was 95 on Wednesday, a slight rise on Tuesdays 83, the health ministry said.The overall number of fatalities is now 27,888 the ministry said, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 2...

Maintain high alert to keep spread of coronavirus under check: CS

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said though restrictions under the fourth phase of the lockdown have been eased, officials cannot let their guard down and have to be alert to prevent the spread of the novel...

Two deaths, 27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Two deaths and 27 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, the state government said. With the fresh deaths, the number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 40, a bulletin said.The number of positive cases in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020